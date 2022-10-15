Barclays Reiterates €555.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Kering Stock Up 1.1 %

KER opened at €448.00 ($457.14) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €508.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €510.05. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

