Barclays Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $15.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

