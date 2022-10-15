Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
