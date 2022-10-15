Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS traded up €0.35 ($0.36) on Friday, reaching €43.32 ($44.20). The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

