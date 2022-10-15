Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 158.6% in September

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 158.6% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

BFAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,164. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Read More

