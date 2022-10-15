Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BAYRY stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
