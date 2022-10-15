Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAYRY stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Several research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

