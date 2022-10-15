BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2,837.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 540,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 522,010 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

