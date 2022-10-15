Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.83 on Friday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.86.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

