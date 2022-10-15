BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $177.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $11,758,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

