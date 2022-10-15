Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.02.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
