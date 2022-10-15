Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

