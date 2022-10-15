Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.