Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.28 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). 596,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,908,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97. The stock has a market cap of £101.09 million and a PE ratio of 540.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Harris purchased 69,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($30,376.41).

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

