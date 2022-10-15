Berenberg Bank Cuts A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target to GBX 610

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 594.25 ($7.18).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £508.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,464.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 441 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,870.97%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

