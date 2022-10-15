Berenberg Bank Trims ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price to €615.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $691.45.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $26.27 on Friday, reaching $379.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ASML by 63.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

