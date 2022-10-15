Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of BZQIY stock remained flat at $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

