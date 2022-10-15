B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 29.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

