Biconomy (BICO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.15 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $83.07 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.30 or 0.27475052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

