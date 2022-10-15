Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

BGFV opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

