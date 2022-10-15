Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Up 35.4% in September

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

