Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.86. 4,801,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.20 million. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

