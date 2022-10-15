Bitcoin Latinum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00014893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $32,395.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.47 or 0.27232158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

