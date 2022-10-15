Bitkub Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $280,276.00 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00006458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $109.38 million and approximately $280,276.00 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

