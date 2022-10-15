BitShares (BTS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $29.84 million and $1.15 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007155 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008967 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

