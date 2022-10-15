BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $785.71 million and $55,732.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.68 or 0.27416162 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010708 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
