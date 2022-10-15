BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.75

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $38.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 45,586 shares traded.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
