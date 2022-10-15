BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.75

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $38.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 45,586 shares traded.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

