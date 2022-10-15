BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

