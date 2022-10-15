BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $585.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $700.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $735.17.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BLK opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.41 and its 200 day moving average is $648.50. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
