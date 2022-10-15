BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $585.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $700.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $735.17.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.41 and its 200 day moving average is $648.50. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.