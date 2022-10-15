BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BLK opened at $550.95 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $645.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $80,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.