Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 431,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,928. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

