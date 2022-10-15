BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

BST stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

