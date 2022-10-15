BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

TCPC stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

