Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 389,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BXSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 434,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

