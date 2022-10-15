Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Block Stock Down 8.4 %

SQ stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. Block has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $270.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,099 shares of company stock valued at $26,929,795 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

