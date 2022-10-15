Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 6,799,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,384. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.