BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $3,002.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182354 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,258.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

