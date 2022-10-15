BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

EPA BNP opened at €44.06 ($44.96) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.22.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

