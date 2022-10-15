Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

