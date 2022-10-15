boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

