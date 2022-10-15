Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $21.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,670.49. 389,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,868.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,989.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

