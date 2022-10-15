Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,514.17.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,670.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,868.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,989.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.