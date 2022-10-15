Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.9 %

BAH opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

