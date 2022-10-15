Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 3.6%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 14,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,886,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BORR. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

