Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

BYD opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

