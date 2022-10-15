BP (NYSE:BP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.47.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. BP has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

