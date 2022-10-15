Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

