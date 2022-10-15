Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.05 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$133.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.89.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.80 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

