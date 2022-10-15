Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 2,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

