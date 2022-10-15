Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BHG. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 7.8 %

BHG stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

