Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castellan Group raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

