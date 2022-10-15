Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$31.50

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$8.09 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$8.04 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$219.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.