Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$31.50

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOSGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$8.09 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$8.04 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$219.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.